Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 10,502,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $81,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,767.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

