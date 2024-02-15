LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

