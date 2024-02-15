Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the period. Lakeland Industries makes up 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 7.61% of Lakeland Industries worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

About Lakeland Industries

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.