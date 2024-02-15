Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.