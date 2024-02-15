Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.09.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3261231 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

