Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $12,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.