Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.58.

Leidos stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

