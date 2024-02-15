LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

