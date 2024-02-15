Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.