Linear Market Cap Reaches $88.88 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and $5.99 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,004,811,159 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

