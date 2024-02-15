Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

