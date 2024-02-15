Louis E. Renjel Sells 3,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

