Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 35.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.