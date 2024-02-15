Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

