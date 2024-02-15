Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $14.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

