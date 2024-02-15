MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

