Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.