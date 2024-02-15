Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Magnite Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.24.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

