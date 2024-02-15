Marc G. Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.94.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
