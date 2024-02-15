Marc G. Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gencor Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

