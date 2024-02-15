Mathieu B. Streiff Buys 83,333 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $13.76 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

