Matthew Cole Sells 916 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LFUS opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Littelfuse by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Littelfuse by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

