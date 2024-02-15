McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $64.99 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

