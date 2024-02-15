MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002. MDJM has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.
MDJM Company Profile
