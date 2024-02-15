MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDJM Stock Performance

MDJH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002. MDJM has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

