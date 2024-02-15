MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $25.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,771.83. 296,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,651.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,447.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.