Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank makes up 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.37% of Metropolitan Bank worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 92,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

