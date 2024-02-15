MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.