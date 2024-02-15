Michael J. Hannon Sells 3,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

PNC opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $161.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

