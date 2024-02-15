Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.