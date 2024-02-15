Mizuho Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $140.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.13.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,876.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 476,495 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

