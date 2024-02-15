Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $409.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

