Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $362.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $366.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.