Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.42.

NYSE MCO opened at $366.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

