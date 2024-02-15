Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $414.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $414.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $366.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.11. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,319,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,867,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

