Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stake Lowered by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America makes up 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.30% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 46,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

