Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of MPLX opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

