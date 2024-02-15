Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

