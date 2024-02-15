Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $170.09. The company has a market cap of $727.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.