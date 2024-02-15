Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 71,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 94,949 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.85.

The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.