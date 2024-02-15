Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered Neighbourly Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.93.

NBLY opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.91. The firm has a market cap of C$822.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

