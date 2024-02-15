Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Nevro stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $614.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

