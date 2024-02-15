New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRC

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.