New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 6,057 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MBIA worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at MBIA

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Trading Up 7.2 %

MBIA Announces Dividend

MBI opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $349.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

MBIA Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.