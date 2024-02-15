New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,796 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

