Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

