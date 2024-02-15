Nicholas Lahanas Sells 13,101 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.