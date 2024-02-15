NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

NL Industries stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.