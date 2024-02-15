NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.