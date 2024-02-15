NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.