NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 35,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 490,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.73.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average of $491.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

