OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
