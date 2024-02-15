OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

